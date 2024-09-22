54 Below to Present James Busam in HEARTS, STARS, AND RAINBOWS Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present James Busam in Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows on October 13th at 9:30pm.

Directed by Kaitlin Kemp and written and performed by Busam, Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows follows the true journey of Busam's hilarious and heartbreaking struggle towards self-liberation and acceptance. From leaving his midwest church community to finding a new home and love of self in the hustle and bustle of New York City, Busam's colorful imagination is on full display in collaboration with a single, Steinway piano.

James Busam in Hearts, Stars and Rainbows plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 13th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73.00 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JAMES BUSAM

New York City actor, singer, writer, and musician James Busam, originally from Detroit, Michigan, made his off-Broadway debut in The Office, A Musical Parody in 2022. His original one-man musical Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows was selected and produced at The New York Theatre Festival in the same year. Since then, Busam has been workshopping and expanding the show throughout New York City and is very excited to bring it to the iconic 54 Below stage! Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows follows Busam's riveting true story of finding his voice, chasing his dreams to NYC, overcoming tragic losses, and the lessons the journey has taught him. His original music, which Busam has been working on for over 5 years blends pop, traditional musical theater, and gospel to create a beautiful and unique world that audiences will love and lose themselves in. Get your tickets now!!!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.

One of the most in-demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

