54 Below to Celebrate Thanksgiving With Ann Hampton Callaway And Liz Callaway & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present a joyous Thanksgiving lineup this November with Kevin Ferg's Friendsgiving Leftovers, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway's New York State of Mind, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS W/ KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS VOL. 5 – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The most friendly holiday cabaret in NYC is back! Kevin Ferguson and his incredibly talented friends are finally coming together again for the fifth instalment of The Friendsgiving Leftovers!

This campy concert celebrates the power of friendship and the fifth anniversary of The Kevin Ferg & Friends Company!!! The evening will feature a fierce band, led by acclaimed music director Darnell White, along with some of the most talented vocalists in New York, a couple surprise Broadway friends, and a few drag queens! Expect high energy fabulosity and a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like “The Friends TV Theme Song,” “Friend Like Me” from Disney's Aladdin, “You Are My Friend” by Patti LaBelle, and so many more. Call your best pals and buy your tickets now because this year's friendly extravaganza is going to be bigger and better than before!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – NOVEMBER 26, 27, 29, & 30 AT 7PM & NOVEMBER 28 AT 8PM

The performance on November 30 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony-nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway return with their rousing new show, New York State of Mind! Serving up a veritable buffet over Thanksgiving week, this love letter to New York City features a fabulous feast of Broadway, standards, pop and stories of their lifelong love affair with the greatest city in the world. With the masterful Alex Rybeck leading the trio, New York State of Mind is a celebration of roof-raising harmonies, hilarity and fresh takes on songs that will leave you thankful and make you fall in love with this city all over again. BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.” New York Magazine writes: “Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.”

Generous support has been provided by Deb Seaman and Tobi Taub.

November 28 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Liz and Ann's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 28, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $90 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER: A NIGHT OF SONGS AND SURPRISES, FEAT. Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, & MORE! – DECEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

You'll never guess who's coming to dinner! For one night only witness Broadway's stars from shows such as Wicked, Dreamgirls, Disney's Aladdin, and Hamilton, to name a few, as they celebrate friendship, chosen families, and Thanksgiving. Join them as they dine with you in Broadway's Living Room, while sharing stories, music, and what they're thankful for.

Come prepared for us to cook up a grand feast of Broadway classics from shows like, The Last Five Years, Ragtime, Funny Girl, and more, that'll leave you wanting seconds. Prepare for a night of variety, special guests, and some crazy surprises in what promises to be a musical experience better than your Mama's Mashed Potatoes. Directed and produced by Brandon Burks and J. Andrew Speas, with music direction by Rashad McPherson (Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth), and featuring a lineup of talent that even we're shocked about, this special evening is sure to have you asking, who's coming to dinner?!

Featuring Leanne Antonio, Willa Bost, Brandon Burks, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Chelle Denton, Sam Gravitte, James Caleb Grice, Mel Haygood, Cory Jeacoma, Liisi LaFontaine, Brandon J. Large, Nathan Levy, Marcus M. Martin, Christopher McCrewell, Aaron James McKenzie, Merlot, Sonia Monroy, Solea Pfeiffer, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, J. Andrew Speas, Jessica White, and Ellie Wyman.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS W/ KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS VOL. 5 November 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: NEW YORK STATE OF MIND November 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Comments