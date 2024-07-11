54 Below To Present 54 SINGS AJR This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present 54 Sings AJR on Sunday, July 28 at 9:30pm. "The Entertainment's Here!" Can't make their concert? Just want to jam to more AJR hits? Let's go out with a "Bang" at 54 Below with music by the American indie pop trio AJR. Have you had "100 Bad Days?" Well, you're about to feel "Way Less Sad." Come listen to some of their hottest hits including "Weak," "World's Smallest Violin," "Karma," plus new songs from The Maybe Man album. Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

AJR will not appear at this performance.

Featuring:

Livia Barrell (singer/songwriter)

Max Bartos (Sing Street)

Julie Biancheri (Annie at Athens Theatre, Thoroughly Modern Millie at Titusville Playhouse, West Side Story at The Henegar)

Allison Calabrese

Gabriella Carucci (Sisterhood at The Tank)

Daniel Echevarria (Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again," FX Network's "American Sports Stories")

Gabbi Mack (Six national tour)

David Medina

Armani Moon

Morgan Paige

54 Sings AJR plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 28 at 9:30pm. There is $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premiums are available at $84 (includes $9 in fees). Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments