54 Below To Celebrate 30 Years Of The Spice Girls This July

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club will present Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Chicago the Musical), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors), and more current and future Broadway stars in 54 Celebrates 30 Years of the Spice Girls on Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30pm. Livestream tickets are also available.

The Spice Girls will not appear at this performance.

Stop right now, thank you very much! 54 Below is giving you everything, all that joy can bring—the celebration of the Spice Girls that you really, really want.

Commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the best-selling girl group of all time, with girl power-packed performances of their chart-topping singles, highlights from their solo careers, and more!

Put on your platform boots and kick off the summer with the ultimate Nineties night out. “Say You'll Be There” — 54 Celebrates 30 Years of the Spice Girls is where you'll “Wannabe!”

Featuring:

Bethany Anderson (national tours of Bandstand and Cinderella)

Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors)

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (“Sesame Street,” “The Muppets Mayhem”)

Britaney Chanel (KPOP World Festival)

Emily Sarah Cohn

Dylan Glick (That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody!)

Marielle Greguski

Kristin Bria Hopkins

Kaisha Huguley (Revelation: The Musical off-Broadway)

Sejal Joshi (“Gossip Girl”)

Ashley Jossell

Rachael Joyce (The Theater Lovers)

Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Chicago)

Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots, Disaster!)

Erika Mesa

Rocky Paterra

Maya Santiago (On Your Feet national tour)

Emily Kay Shrader (Sister Act national tour)

Jordan Sison

Tara Tagliaferro (Little Shop of Horrors at Arkansas Rep)

Deanna Jolie Thomas

Andreas Wyder (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Titanic the Musical – national tours)

Elijah Zurek

and more stars to be announced!

Produced and directed by Caseen Gaines and featuring an all-star cast, 54 Celebrates 30 Years of the Spice Girls is the perfect way to kickoff the summer. Music direction by Brandon Jackson and hosted by Kaisha Huguley (@kaishacreates) and Rachael Joyce of The Theater Lovers (@the_theatre_lovers).

54 Sings Celebrates 30 Years of the Spice Girls plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40.00 (includes $5.00 in fees) - $51 (includes $6.00 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

