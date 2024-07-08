54 BELOW SINGS THE MUSIC OF NASHVILLE to Play 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club will present Anna Rae Haller, Grace Chermak, and more in 54 Sings the Music of Nashville on Thursday, July 25th at 9:30pm. Enjoy an evening encapsulating the spirit and storytelling of Music City and its impact on the entertainment industry and Broadway! Featuring timeless hits from artists like Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Swift to contemporary country and folk tunes featured in ABC's show “Nashville” and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, these Broadway and country performers will take you on a musical journey that honors the rich legacy of Nashville through a night of heartfelt tributes.

Produced by and starring Grace Chermak and Anna Rae Haller, these two performers will be joined by their friends Ryan McCartan (Disney's Frozen and Wicked), PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Christmas Carol), Ali Fumiko Whitney (Netflix's Find Me Falling out July 19) and more! The night promises to be a celebration of country music and song writing bringing the love of one Broadway to the other.

Featuring PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Grace Chermak, Zakary Clausell-Santos, Sammy Daoud, Lauren Garriott (A Chorus Line international tour), Anna Rae Haller (Disney's Frozen), Ryan McCartan (Disney's Frozen, Wicked), Charlie Tassone (Disney's Frozen, The Bedwetter off-Broadway), Roni Shelley Perez (Comfort Women off-Broadway), Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Christmas Carol), J'Kobe Wallace (Sesame Street Live! National tours), and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

54 Sings the Music of Nashville plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday July 25th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Anna Rae Haller AND GRACE CHERMAK

Anna and Grace are thrilled to collaborate on this passion project after bonding over their love of Nashville and working together as student/vocal coach for the last few years. Anna Rae Haller, originally from North Carolina, made her Broadway debut in Disney's Frozen and is now a recording artist working out of Nashville. Grace Chermak, originally from Minnesota, works as a vocal coach associate for the Matt Farnsworth Vocal Studio and was most recently seen performing in 54's The Best of Both Worlds: Miley vs Hannah.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

