Article Pixel Oct. 15, 2019  

53 Above Presents Cabaret Musical For Halloween

53 Above presents an all-new musical for for the cabaret stage, on Oct 31st at 7pm: The Phantom of the Comedy Club, written by Jason Ellis and Ev Sullivan.

In The Phantom of the Comedy Club, Two fresh-faced siblings struggle to survive their cabaret debut, after discovering the club is haunted by several hilarious monsters,

This new jukebox musical features standout songs from Broadway Halloween-type shows such as: Carrie, Jekyll & Hyde, Into the Woods, Bat Boy, Rocky Horror, and more. Audience members are invited to come in costume.

The cast features several 2019 MAC award winners, including Jason Ellis and Evelyn Sullivan (2019 MAC Award Winners- Best Duo), and Jeff Macauley (2019 MAC Award Winner- Best Male Vocalist) , Other stars include Aaron Wilson and Nique Marino (both recently seen in Mama's Next Big Act), Rhonda Hansome (Backstage Bistro- Outstanding Comedienne). And Walt Frasier (improv4kids) returns to the cabaret stage as The Phantom. Musical director is the award-winning Will TN Hall.

Tickets are $20 cash at the door, or $15 in advance. Running time is 70 minutes.

Jason Ellis (Playwright/ Director) is a many-hatted theater creator. Some of his works include Barbarian! (one of NYC's first hip hoperas, 2010), Night of the Touching Zombies (off-broadway horror-comedy, 2016), and The Last Temptation of Keiko (a pantomime documentary for cabaret, 2014) .Jason has written and/or directed over two dozen original theater works, mostly musical, for small stages in New York. He is the "Cabaret Wizard" of 53 Above at the Broadway Comedy Club, New York's friendliest cabaret space.



