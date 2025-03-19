355 THE MUSICAL Comes To 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



355 The Musical is a refreshing new show making the leap from mobile screens to the heart of New York City theater. The viral show, created and performed entirely by teen influencers, returns to 54 Below on March 30th for an encore performance on the heels of its sold-out debut.

Already a Gen Z hit with more than 30 million TikTok views in just a few weeks, 355 is re-imagining musical theater for the social media age. Guests at the premiere will get an early glimpse of a sensational new show soon to take Broadway by storm.

The plot is based on the true story of Agent 355, a cunning young female provocateur who operated within George Washington's 'Culper Spy Ring,' to outwit British Loyalists. A revolution in musical theater about a revolutionary moment in history, 355 blends the distinctive language, voice and zeitgeist of a generation to bring the untold story of a teenage spy to life.

"This musical is my love letter to Gen Z. It's inspired by teen soap operas and set against the musical sounds of my generation. I call it Gossip Girl meets Bridgerton meets Taylor Swift's Eras Tour," says Maddie Price, the 16-year-old phenom and playwright behind 355. For Price, who built a Broadway stage in her bedroom as a small child, this debut represents the culmination of a lifelong dream. "Since I was a kid I've been obsessed with Broadway, and in some ways, I've been writing this show my entire life."

The music was written by Gen-Zers Maddie Price and Mayla Stith. 355's star influencer cast includes Echo Picone (Trevor: the Musical), Alayna Martus (The Lion King), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven's Home), Nirvaan Pal, Charles Flaherty, Vinya Chhabra, Isaiah Baston, and Michael Mintz.

The band includes standout teen musicians and influencers, Joshua Turchin, Miya Schultheis, Mayla Stith and Ezra Kessler.

