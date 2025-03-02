2nd Annual Cabaret For World Down Syndrome Day Will Honor Haven Burton & Nili Bassman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Haven Burton & Nili Bassman will be honored in a one-night only performance in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day at The Green Room 42 in NYC on Tuesday, March 25th at 7pm.

Stars of the Broadway stage and beyond will join GiGi's Playhouse NYC in the 2nd annual Broadway Cabaret for World Down Syndrome Day. Under the musical direction of Tracy Stark, (16-time MAC Award Winner) this event will feature the vocal talents of honorees Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio, Kinky Boots) and Nili Bassman (Chicago, Curtains), both of whom are mothers of children with Down syndrome.

Conceived and produced by Venessa Diaz (Organic Sofrito, Kindergarten: The Musical) and hosted by Rosanne Sorrentino (Original PEPPER in Annie) special guest performers will include Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Paradise Square), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill, Chicago), Kimberly Marable (Chicago, Hadestown), Ellyn Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman), Jessica McRoberts (Spiderman, Turn off the Dark), Charlie Pollock (The Great Gatsby, Pretty Woman), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven), Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hanson), comedian Keith Alberstadt (Letterman, Jimmy Fallon) self advocate Mia Noelle Rodriguez, Misty Coy Snyder, creator of "Happiness is Down Syndrome," and more! Last year's inaugural event featured honorees Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and recording artist Veronica Jackson. All proceeds benefit GiGi's Playhouse NYC Down syndrome achievement centers educational and therapeutic programming.

ABOUT GiGi's NYC:

GiGi's Playhouse is the only community and education center specifically designed to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families in New York City. Their programs are of NO COST to their participants and designed to empower individuals with Down syndrome to be their own best advocates.

They build friendships, community, and understanding through classes in literacy, dance, movement, music, soccer, art and so much more.

At GiGi's Playhouse, families find a community in which to share their experiences of raising children with Down syndrome and gain invaluable support. Families leave the Playhouse feeling inspired, supported and enriched.

With the help of generous volunteers, donations and partnerships, GiGi's Playhouse NYC is the hot spot in the Big Apple for individuals with Down syndrome and the people who love them. Click here for more information. The production runs approx. 75 minutes.

