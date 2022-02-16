10 Videos to Shine a Light on Melissa Errico's New Show OUT OF THE DARK at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 18 & 19

Perhaps the cabaret industry's most prolifically productive artist, Melissa Errico will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new show and a new album. OUT OF THE DARK: THE FILM NOIR PROJECT will be released on all streaming platforms and as a CD on February 18th, the same day that the Tony Award nominee will premiere the companion cabaret in the Midtown Manhattan supper club. Although Ms. Errico has sung in nearly every nightclub in New York City, 54 Below seems to be the musical home where her artistry is, most often, to be found, and where the acclaimed MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK broke records in the months immediately succeeding the show business shutdown. The show that made the "Best Of" list of three different Broadway World Cabaret journalists was back-burnered for a while so that Melissa could do a deep dive into the musical genre that will give her fans that for which they have dreamed: Melissa Errico versions of songs like "Laura" and "The Man That Got Away," not to mention fifteen other tracks that fit neatly under the Film Noire musical umbrella.

Help Melissa Errico celebrate this new venture by pre-ordering the album HERE, reserving tickets to the show HERE, and scrolling through the ten videos below, curated by the Broadway World Cabaret team to keep us breathlessly awaiting opening night.

1. Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe

2. I Wished On the Moon

3. His Eyes Her Eyes

4. To A Child

5. Slouching Toward Bethlehem

6. How Are Things In Glocca Mora?

7. Moonfall

8. With So Little To Be Sure Of

9. Hard Candy Christmas

10. A Thing or Two