10 Videos To Send Off DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below

As his new musical THE KARATE KID eyeballs a Broadway opening, the popular composer Drew Gasparini readies himself to play his nightclub home 54 Below for the last time - at least, for a while.

On July 25th at 9:30 pm, Drew Gasparini will present ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) and he will be bringing along a bunch of friends to help sing him out of the basement, off of 54th Street and onto the Big Street. 54 Below has played host to many Drew Gasparini shows, always spectacularly attended, and always a barrell of fun, but Gasparini has thrown in something extra special this time around: he is inviting audience members to message him with requests. The event page on the 54 Below website provides the handle @drewgasparini and suggests that fans let Drew know what songs he should put into his guest list.

Leave it to Drew Gasparini to go out with style.

For information and reservations to One Last Toast (For Now) visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Drew Gasparini website HERE.

1. A Little Bit by Alex Brightman, who is scheduled to perform on July 25th.

2. What Remains, by Kasie Gasparini, who is scheduled to perform on July 25th.

3. Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll by Drew Gasparini

4. Fell in Love With Crazy by Andrew Kober, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

5. Circus by Alexis Myles, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

6. Right Here by Alex Wyse, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

7. Lullaby by Drew Gasparini

8. For a Minute by Keith White, who is scheduled to appear on July25th.

9. Pinch Me by Emma Hunton and F. Michael Haynie - Haynie is scheduled for July 25th, Hunton is not.

10. Mom Could Play Guitar by Drew Gasparini