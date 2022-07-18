Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Send Off DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below

Drew Gasparini bids bye bye to the basement.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

10 Videos To Send Off DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below As his new musical THE KARATE KID eyeballs a Broadway opening, the popular composer Drew Gasparini readies himself to play his nightclub home 54 Below for the last time - at least, for a while.

On July 25th at 9:30 pm, Drew Gasparini will present ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) and he will be bringing along a bunch of friends to help sing him out of the basement, off of 54th Street and onto the Big Street. 54 Below has played host to many Drew Gasparini shows, always spectacularly attended, and always a barrell of fun, but Gasparini has thrown in something extra special this time around: he is inviting audience members to message him with requests. The event page on the 54 Below website provides the handle @drewgasparini and suggests that fans let Drew know what songs he should put into his guest list.

Leave it to Drew Gasparini to go out with style.

For information and reservations to One Last Toast (For Now) visit the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Drew Gasparini website HERE.

1. A Little Bit by Alex Brightman, who is scheduled to perform on July 25th.

2. What Remains, by Kasie Gasparini, who is scheduled to perform on July 25th.

3. Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll by Drew Gasparini

4. Fell in Love With Crazy by Andrew Kober, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

5. Circus by Alexis Myles, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

6. Right Here by Alex Wyse, who is scheduled to appear on July 25th.

7. Lullaby by Drew Gasparini

8. For a Minute by Keith White, who is scheduled to appear on July25th.

9. Pinch Me by Emma Hunton and F. Michael Haynie - Haynie is scheduled for July 25th, Hunton is not.

10. Mom Could Play Guitar by Drew Gasparini



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)

Review: Russell Harvard Goes Next Level With His ASL Cabaret FROM THE GROUND UP at 54 Below
July 18, 2022

In his debut show at 54 Below, actor Russell Harvard combines American Sign Language, musical storytelling, and a variety of musical genres to tell his own personal tale.
10 Videos To Send Off DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below
July 18, 2022

After years of filling the basement at 54 Below with fans, friends and fun times, composer Drew Gasparini has decided to call it a day, at least for the time being, and July 25th there is a party to send him off to Broadway with The Karate Kid.
Photos: Matt Baker Captures The Electricity Of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater With His Camera
July 17, 2022

Photographer Matt Baker returns to Birdland Theater after two weeks of traveling, and just in the nick of time: it looks like Susie Mosher's show was in rare form.
10 Videos To Prepare Everyone For T. OLIVER REID: THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER at 54 Below
July 17, 2022

That Sunday, That Summer will bring Broadway longtimer T. Oliver Reid back to the nightclub stage in a musical look at relationships.
Album Review: Keep The Elizabeth Ward Land Album STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE Always Within Reach
July 17, 2022

When she went into the studio to record her award-winning cabaret show, Elizabeth Ward Land documented her own genius as an artists, along with Linda Ronstadt's.