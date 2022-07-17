Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Prepare Everyone For T. OLIVER REID: THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER at 54 Below

Times-over Broadway veteran T. Oliver Reid has a new show and 54 Below has T. Oliver Reid.

Jul. 17, 2022  

10 Videos To Prepare Everyone For T. OLIVER REID: THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER at 54 Below Broadway veteran T. Oliver Reid will be taking the night off from Hadestown on July 24th to show the 54 Below audiences that special thing that makes him a cabaret artist, as well as a musical theater actor. Renowned for his musical storytelling, Mr. Reid will present THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER, a new show about the relationships of our lives. Working alongside Musical Director Lawrence Yurman, Mr. Reid will not only be entertaining the audience, he will be fundraising for the Black Theatre Coalition by donating a portion of his proceeds for the night to their Fellowship Program. Read about the Black Theatre Coaltion and their work HERE.

To whet everyone's whistle for That Sunday, That Summer, Broadway World Cabaret has been collecting our favorite T. Oliver Reid videos, starting with a song about whistling.

For information and reservations to THAT SUNDAY, THAT SUMMER starring T. Oliver Reid visit the 54 Below website HERE.

1. Anyone Can Whistle

2. I Can't Make You Love Me

3. Being Alive

4. The Nearness Of You

5. Friends With Benefits: My High School Musical

6. Bring Him Home

7. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

8. I Get A Kick Out of You

9. MAC Awards 2013

10. Discussing The Black Theatre Coalition

