10 Videos To Pass The Time Til Mauricio Martinez Brings 5'11, BASED IN NYC To 54 Below

Actor of the stages of Broadway, Mexico, and an occasional telenovela, Mauricio Martinez has, in recent years, found an artistic home on the cabaret and concert stages of New York City and, indeed, the world. The Emmy Award recipient spends much of his year traveling to other cities to perform on symphony stages, where he thrills audiences with his otherworldly vocal abilities. When he at home in New York City, Mauricio is performing for his at-home camera, doing self-tape auditions to get the next job.

Therein lies the foundation of his new show 5'11, BASED IN NYC.

Martinez, longtime director Robbie Rozelle, and Musical Director Brian J. Nash have created a brand-new cabaret that employs the music of Mauricio's beloved Broadway, special guests Alexis Michelle and Jonathan Hoover, and the tales of the life of a self-taping, self-submitting actor of 2023.

While we wait for this exciting new venture to debut at 54 Below on March 5th, the Broadway World team has been passing the time scrolling through YouTube and gathering videos of Mauricio in action to share with our readers.

Get information and make reservations for 5'11. BASED IN NYC on March 5th at 7 pm by visiting the 54 Below website HERE and access intel on the live stream HERE.

1. 'Til I Hear You Sing

2. Gethsemane

3. De Mexico to Broadway

4. Don't Wanna Lose You Now

5. Enough is Enough

6. Bring Him Home

7. Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps/Besame Mucho

8. Break Free

9. Dreamer

10. Beauty and the Beast