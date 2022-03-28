10 Videos To Bring It Back to Robbie Rozelle for THE INEVITABLE RETURN at Birdland April 4th

Robbie Rozelle is back in the saddle. After making his mark at Feinstein's/54 Below with solo shows and a run as the host of a weekly variety show, the musical cabaret storyteller will take to the Birdland stage for the second time with a new show titled THE INEVITABLE RETURN. Rozelle, who is also known as a graphic designer creating CD packaging at Broadway Records, as well as being a director of cabaret and concerts for artists like Mauricio Martinez and Melissa Errico, tested the waters as a cabaret performer in 2017 with SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER. Five years, one cd, and three different solo shows, and Robbie is ready for number five.

The Inevitable Return is set to play Birdland on April fourth, information and tickets are HERE. Until that day rolls around, Broadway World Cabaret has been hard at work, looking for some video samples of Rozelle at work, to share with his fans.

Photo by Michael Hull

1. Meadowlark

2. The Aged-Out Medley

3. A Step Too Far

4. When There's No One

5. Happy Days are Here Again/Get Happy

6. Tomorrow/Here Comes the Sun

7. In Hell's Kitchen

8. I Have Found

9. Not Since Carrie Medley

10. The Kid

Robbie Rozelle has a website HERE and THIS is the homepage for the Birdland website