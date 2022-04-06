10 Videos That Get Us Going For DEBBIE GRAVITTE PLUS ONE... WITH STEPHEN SCHWARTZ at Birdland On April 11th
Tony Award recipient Debbie Gravitte begins a new residency at Birdland.
One of Broadway's most enduring talents is coming to Birdland in a new residency!
Tony Award recipient Debbie Gravitte will premiere her new series Debbie Gravitte PLUS ONE... on April 11th. The 'plus one' in the title of Ms. Gravitte's show is a special guest who will be joining her on the stage for the evening, some talented friends that she feels could use a little exposure. April 11th, Debbie will share the stage with Stephen Schwartz, on May 9th, she will welcome Marc Shaiman into the spotlight with her, and on September 12th Harvey Fierstein will be in the hot seat with Debbie.
As the days bring Ms. Gravitte and Mr. Schwartz closer to the premiere episode of Debbie Gravitte Plus One... Broadway World Cabaret has curated a little musical entertainment for our readers to pass the time til opening night.
For information and reservations to Debbie Gravitte Plus One... With Stephen Schwartz visit the Birdland website HERE.
Debbie Gravitte has a website HERE and Stephen Schwartz can be found online HERE.
