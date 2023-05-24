CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below

The performance is on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

By:
CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below
Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Marilyn Caserta (SIX), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Daisy Carnelia (The Bad Years), Natalie P. Livingston (REUBEN) Helen J. Shen (The Lonely Few), Carolina Rial (The Voice), Angela Travino (Suffs), and Kuhoo Verma (Murder Mystery 2) join CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch on June 9, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

CYCLES is a night of music featuring the work of the one and only Melissa Rose Hirsch, will take audiences on a journey of what it means to love fully, shatter unexpectedly, and piece by piece, become the mosaic you were always meant to be. Together, joined by some special guest vocalists, Melissa’s CYCLES allows audiences to find the romance in the peaks & valleys of this life.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Jacob Yates (Hadestown Nat’l Tour).

Melissa Rose Hirsch is a singer, actor, writer, and birth doula. As a theatre performer, she has acted Off Broadway and found most passion in the development of new musical theatre works. Her musical, Bradical and the Pink Socks, co written with Christopher Hlinka and music by Preston Max Allen, had a UK workshop this fall. Melissa not only writes her own music, available on all streaming platforms, but she most notably sang back up for PHISH at Madison Square Garden. She runs the blog Charged Thoughts on instagram, where she explores the human experience as romantically as possible and reminds her readers through love, loss, healing, and feeling, that “we are all the same, after all.” Melissa finds fascination in all things birth, whether that be breathing life into new characters, new songs, or even new tiny humans. Follow along Melissa’s ride at @melissarosehirsch and @chargedthoughts!

CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9:30pm.  There is a $30-$65 cover charge ($34.50-$73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CYCLES5 to recieve $5 off your main dining room and bar rail seats. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 




