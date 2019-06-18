truTV Orders Third Season of Andrea Savage's I'M SORRY

WarnerMedia's truTV has announced the season three order for its unapologetically funny scripted comedy, I'm Sorry. From creator and star Andrea Savage (Veep, Episodes), I'm Sorry has broken through as a relatable, acclaimed series that has cultivated a passionate fanbase and defied industry trends by growing its audience and building momentum in its second season. The third season of the half-hour scripted comedy has been greenlit for 10 episodes and is slated to air on truTV in 2020.

I'm Sorry follows a confident comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. She is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull), as well as a close circle of friends. In the series' first two seasons, I'm Sorry has explored hilariously absurd yet undoubtedly relatable situations that have resonated with fans across all platforms since its debut in 2017.

Throughout its first two seasons, I'm Sorry has been lauded for its refreshing take and nuanced portrayal of the TV mom. The series has been called "blisteringly funny" (Mashable), "an unrepentant riot" (TV Guide), and "reliable, recommendable, satisfying, likeable, [and] consistent" (AV Club). With its edgy tilt, the series is a reminder that "you can be as disgusting as you wanna be, while also being thoughtful, even kind, about which lines you cross and why." (Slate)

About the season three greenlight, Savage said, "I am so, so thrilled to have another season to prove wrong the theory that just because you are a mom, you are not allowed to find buttholes funny. #godswork"

I'm Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24's Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island's Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

I'm Sorry episodes are currently available for viewing on the truTV app, VOD and truTV.com.





