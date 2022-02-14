truTV Greenlights 101 PLACES TO PARTY BEFORE YOU DIE to Series

While your travel plans may have been recently thwarted, truTV has the answer to satiate your wanderlust. The network TODAY announced that it has greenlit "101 Places to Party Before You Die," based on the best-selling book "101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die".

Currently in production and slated for premiere this summer, the eight half-hour, travel-comedy series takes audiences on adventures of exploration with hilarious improvers and real-life best buds Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") and Jon Gabrus ("Game Over, Man!") as they consume and devour local life in Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

A bromance for the ages, "101 Places to Party Before You Die" follows accidental travel hosts Pally and Gabrus who are given a wife-sanctioned three-day weekend escape to venture across the U.S. to different destinations to experience everything they have to offer.

Stepping off the beaten path, the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored. Even after 15 years of friendship and adventure, there's still so much for them to discover from unique foods and drinks to local sites, and other idiosyncrasies that make each city tick.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, "101 Places to Party Before You Die" is produced by Shed Media in association with Clone Wolf, Inc., High and Mighty Productions, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Inc. and Artists First with Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Michael Rucker, Julie Golden, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Greg Walter, Josh Lieberman, Tucker Voorhees and Brian Steinberg serving as executive producers. Rucker also serves as showrunner. The series is inspired by the book "101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die" from MATADOR Network and Hollan Publishing, Inc.