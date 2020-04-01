iHeartRadio Joins Quibi's Daily Music News Show POP5

Today, Quibi announced that iHeartRadio has joined as a partner of the new 'Pop5' daily music news show produced by Mission Control Media. Hosted by esteemed music reporter, Tim Kash (UK's 'Top of the Pops,' 'MTV News'), Pop5 by iHeartRadio will be part of Quibi's Daily Essentials giving the viewers the latest in Pop music news.

The daily, fast-paced show is a colorful collage of must-know information about Pop music today. It will highlight everything that is worth talking about in popular music right now including going behind the scenes with today's biggest artists and diving into why songs are at the top of the charts.

As part of the partnership, iHeartRadio will offer Pop5 access to talent and content at iHeartRadio's nationally-recognized marque events, intimate performances in the iHeartRadio Theater LA and NY including Album Release Parties, Icons Live events and more. In addition, iHeartRadio on air personalities from across the country will host "Pop City," a recurring segment where they share what music people are listening to in their cities. iHeartRadio will also provide music research and data to help produce the show and inform segments.

Launching April 6, Pop5 by iHeartRadio will premiere a new episode every weekday, as part of Quibi's Daily Essentials programming. Daily Essentials are a unique content offering from Quibi. Curated daily into minutes-long bites of news, entertainment and inspiration, Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know - and why it matters.





