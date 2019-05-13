getTV To Air 30 Episodes Of 70s Hit ALL IN THE FAMILY Before ABC Reboot

In advance of the 90-minute prime-time event "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons','' airing Wednesday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on The ABC Television Network, getTV will air 30 all-time favorite episodes of the original groundbreaking 1970s comedy series every night May 13-17 beginning at 7 ET. One of television's most popular and acclaimed series, "All in the Family" starred Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton as Archie and Edith Bunker, with Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers as Mike and Gloria Stivic. The show originally aired from January 12, 1971 to April 8, 1979 and won 22 Emmy Awards out of 56 total nominations.

Jeff Meier, SVP Programming and General Manager, getTV, said, "With all the fanfare for the 'All in The Family' live sitcom, we wanted to make sure viewers have the chance to see some of the best, funniest and most groundbreaking episodes from the original series. One of the most acclaimed TV series of all-time, 'All in the Family' featured conversations inside the Bunker household that are just as relevant today as they were almost 50 years ago when the shows first aired."

Among the episodes airing May 13-17 on getTV are the 1971 pilot, the episode that introduced Bea Arthur as Edith's cousin Maude (who went on to have her own series), the episode guest-starring Sammy Davis Jr. in which its final scene produced the longest sustained audience laughter in the history of the show, and the 1972 two-parter flashback episode, "Mike and Gloria's Wedding."

