Zoe Scott's SHADES OF LOVE Documentary By James Chressanthis Debuts Tonight

International recording artist Zoe Scott - lauded by Thrive Global for fashioning a "sonic passageway returning listeners to the essential concepts of human connection, romance, and passionate love" with her latest album Shades of Love - furthers her healing mission with new documentary Making Shades of Love, premiering on YouTube tonight at 6PM Pacific.

Directed by renowned cinematographer James Chressanthis (American Horror Story: Freak Show, Chicago, Oprah Winfrey's Greenleaf) with Jessica L. Lopez, SOC (Avatar 2, Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time, Transparent) on Steadicam, the 20-minute film follows Zoe from her Malibu home to Rio de Janeiro, as she immerses herself in the lush beauty of Bossa Nova's Brazilian birthplace to record Shades of Love - hailed as a "vivid musical portrait of love, longing and romance" by JAZZIZ Magazine.

"Making Shades of Love shares the story of how Shades of Love became my love letter to Brazil's sacred, feel-good music and my desire to take us all on a romantic, feel-good journey," says Zoe. "Music heals, and the world needs that right now. A perfect invitation to be transported to a time and place where love, romance and music can heal the beat of our hearts and the rhythm of our souls."

Filmed during the pandemic (with Rio footage shot in 2019), Making Shades of Love features 10-time GRAMMY-winner/2-time Emmy-winner Moogie Canazio, who produced the Shades of Love album; guitarist, composer and music producer Torcuato Mariano; drummer Felipe Alves; musician, producer, arranger and music director Paulo Calasans; bass player and producer Andre Vasconcelos; and special guest Daniel Jobim, grandson of Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Making Shades of Love Credits

Director/Cinematographer: James Chressanthis, ASC, GSC

Steadicam Operator: Jessica L. Lopez, SOC

Editor: Hso Hkam

Producers: Liz Hausle and Zoe Scott

Executive Producer: JQ HEARNE

Watch Making Shades of Love, premiering at 6PM PST on Friday

