Zendaya Auditioned for DESCENDANTS Movie 'Many Times'

In another universe, Zendaya could have been part of the Descendants franchise.

“Zendaya did audition many times for ‘Descendants,’ and that was a big deal,” Cornelia Frame, the former VP of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Channel said in a recent interview on the Magical Rewind podcast.

“I mean, a really big deal that she auditioned over and over. She really wanted it, and it just ended up not going her way," Frame added.

Only a few years later, Zendaya would go on to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming. "Now that I think about it, I’m like, ‘Would “Spider-Man” have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don’t get something else," she said.

Frame also remembers that Zendaya “put so much effort and so much work into it, too. It’s just one of those things.”

The Descendants franchise has been a massive success for Disney, consisting of three original films, animated and television specials, and a new spin-off that was recently released on Disney+.

Since the first Descendants movie aired in 2015, Zendaya has appeared in The Greatest Showman, the Dune films, the MCU, and Euphoria.

