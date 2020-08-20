Zack Snyder Teases JUSTICE LEAGUE Directors Cut

Fans will get a look at the long-fabled version of the film at DCFanDome August 22.

Fan backlash can be swift and cruel, but sometimes, passionate pleas can lead to great outcomes. Such is the case for the long-fabled "Snyder Cut" of JUSTICE LEAGUE. Zack Snyder shared a mini clip from his version of the 2017 film and promised more to come during DC FanDome this Saturday.

The suspenseful snippet shows Superman (Henry Cavill) alive and well and the full gang sticking their landing as they charge into battle.

See the teaser below!

Snyder gave the first quick flash of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) uncovering a dark and terrible secret back in June. These are obviously hype-builders and not major reveals but expect to see more on DC FanDome this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. This was really a fan-driven project, so their efforts are sure to be rewarded with a more substantial look at the project coming soon. Perhaps, even a full trailer.

Snyder was, of course, the original director of the epic DC universe event. Due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon took the reins and ultimately had final say over the film. Fans immediately started a campaign to see Snyder's original vision. It was long refuted that such a cut even existed, but it does now.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE is set for a 2021 premiere on HBO Max.

