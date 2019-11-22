Zac Brown Band to Headline NBC Sports' Show Open For SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Thanksgiving Special

Atlanta-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band headlines NBC Sports' show open for the SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL "Thanksgiving Special" as the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons. Coverage begins next Thursday night, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Thanksgiving night show open will lead into a special holiday assignment for Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, who shift from FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA - the most-watched weekly studio show in sports for 14 years running - into the broadcast booth to call Saints-Falcons. Michele Tafoya will report from the sidelines in Atlanta and will award the traditional postgame turkey legs and game balls.

"We're excited to help open up such a huge game in our own backyard," said Zac Brown. "Thanksgiving is about celebrating family, good food, and football. We had a great time cooking this one up for our fans. Go Falcons!"

Gathered in Atlanta around a Thanksgiving table with all the trimmings, the special show open begins with Zac Brown receiving a text from Carrie Underwood, the star of NBC's SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL show open, who has the holiday off.

Zac reveals his guitar - strategically placed under the table - and Zac and the guys serve up a classic acoustic holiday version of their 2008 hit "Chicken Fried," just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Zac Brown Band is the second musical guest to serve up a special show open for NBC's primetime Thanksgiving NFL game. Last year, New Orleans-based master chef Emeril Lagasse and famed voodoo rocker Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews headlined NBC Sports' show open for the SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL "Thanksgiving Special" with a brassed-up version of the SNF theme song.





