ZEROVILLE Opens in Theaters September 20th Starring James Franco & Megan Fox

Vikar is a lost soul journeying through Hollywood 1969, a land of myths, beauty and monsters. The studio system is in decay, and a new generation of brash filmmakers are on the rise. With his shaved head marked by a tattoo from his favorite film, 1951's A Place in the Sun, Vikar is a bizarre presence even amid the dreamers and players. He finds work first building sets, then as an apprentice editor obsessed with wielding the power of moving images. As his involvement in the creative process deepens, so does his fascination with a tragic screen goddess named Soledad. Together they discover just how hard it is to live in the blurred boundary between reality and illusion.

Directed by: James Franco

Written by: Paul Felton & Ian Olds (based on the novel by Steve Erickson)

Produced by: Michael Mendelsohn, Vince Jolivette, Caroline Aragon

Starring: James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, with Jacki Weaver.

Watch the trailer here:





