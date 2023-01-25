Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards

The awards will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Emmy®-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown returns as host of the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. The announcement was made TODAY by Awards Co-Producers Michael Allen Glover,ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell,ADG.

Yvette Nicole Brown is an Emmy-nominated actress, writer, producer, singer and host. Her numerous movie credits include Disney's Disenchanted, Avengers: Endgame, Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Brown has an extensive voiceover career and has been a guest and co-host on such shows as The View, The Talk, The Real, Access Hollywood, The TALKING DEAD and The Chew, and has moderated numerous panels in the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

She's produced Disney's "The Big Fib," SyFy's "Cosplay Melee" and she is also a 2020 NAACP Image Award-nominated writer for Always a Bridesmaid ‒ the romantic comedy she penned, and executive produced that is streaming on Netflix and BET+.

Brown is best known for her roles on the television shows "Big Shot" (Disney +) with John Stamos, "Community," "The Mayor," "Drake and Josh," "The Odd Couple," "Act Your Age" and the NAACP Image Award-winning BET miniseries "New Edition Story."

As a teenager, she was signed to sing for Motown Records, and has performed on MTV and "Showtime at the Apollo," among others. She scripted Always a Bridesmaid, currently streaming on BET, which garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Yvette is active in philanthropy and civic engagement, and she proudly sits on the national boards of Donors Choose (where she is Vice-Chair), EMILY's List, MPTF Next Gen and
SAG-AFTRA.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. As previously announced, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production, and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award.

Multi- Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will be honored with the prestigious William Cameron Menzies Award, celebrating his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work including the award-winning Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Returning as producer of this year's ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as co-producer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

The ADG awards are proud to be sponsored by Presenting Level: Sweetwater/NEP Live Events; Premier Level: Astek Wallcovering, Cush Light, Dazian; Diamond Level: Unreal Engine; Platinum Level: Goodnight Productions, Innovative Artists, Interior Design Solutions/ Belbien, Pixar, Universal Studios Operations Group, WPA Worldwide Production Agency; Gold Level: WME; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The Wrap, Below the Line, SHOOTonline.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
TMZ Announces Lisa Marie Presley Special Photo
TMZ Announces Lisa Marie Presley Special
The special will bring to light the truths behind tragedies Lisa endured during her life, such as the demise of her marriage to the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, in which TMZ exclusively speaks to close friends and family who state their marriage was real, and truly heartbreaking for both parties when they decided to divorce.
Adult Swim Orders New Episodes Of AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE Photo
Adult Swim Orders New Episodes Of AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE
The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”), Robert Smigel (“Bob’s Burgers”) and Tim Robinson (“Detroiters”). The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions.
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Photos Photo
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Photos
Bravo has shared new photos of Andy Cohen, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Seth Marks, John Barlow, Justin Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Danna-Bui Negrete, and Angie Harrington in the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion.

From This Author - Michael Major


CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
share