Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards

Emmy®-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown returns as host of the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800) on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. The announcement was made TODAY by Awards Co-Producers Michael Allen Glover,ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell,ADG.

Yvette Nicole Brown is an Emmy-nominated actress, writer, producer, singer and host. Her numerous movie credits include Disney's Disenchanted, Avengers: Endgame, Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Brown has an extensive voiceover career and has been a guest and co-host on such shows as The View, The Talk, The Real, Access Hollywood, The TALKING DEAD and The Chew, and has moderated numerous panels in the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

She's produced Disney's "The Big Fib," SyFy's "Cosplay Melee" and she is also a 2020 NAACP Image Award-nominated writer for Always a Bridesmaid ‒ the romantic comedy she penned, and executive produced that is streaming on Netflix and BET+.

Brown is best known for her roles on the television shows "Big Shot" (Disney +) with John Stamos, "Community," "The Mayor," "Drake and Josh," "The Odd Couple," "Act Your Age" and the NAACP Image Award-winning BET miniseries "New Edition Story."

As a teenager, she was signed to sing for Motown Records, and has performed on MTV and "Showtime at the Apollo," among others.

Yvette is active in philanthropy and civic engagement, and she proudly sits on the national boards of Donors Choose (where she is Vice-Chair), EMILY's List, MPTF Next Gen and

SAG-AFTRA.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. As previously announced, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production, and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award.

Multi- Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro will be honored with the prestigious William Cameron Menzies Award, celebrating his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work including the award-winning Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Returning as producer of this year's ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as co-producer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

