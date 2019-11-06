Yvette Nicole Brown Will Host THE BIG FIB Game Show on Disney+

Deadline reports that Yvette Nicole Brown will host an upcoming unscripted children's game show on Disney+.

"The Big Fib" will have at least 30 episodes. It's based on the podcast "Pants on Fire."

In The Big Fib, two grown-ups claim to be experts on a topic and one of them is lying. It'll be up to our kid contestant to try and figure out which one is telling "the big fib".

Brown is best known for her time on "Community." She stars in Disney+'s upcoming live action "Lady and the Tramp" reboot.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories