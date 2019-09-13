YouTube Launches Michelle Obama's Learning Series

Today, Youtube Originals and NowThis launched the new learning playlist, A Student's Guide To Your First Year Of College in partnership with Michelle Obama and Reach Higher, an education initiative Mrs. Obama started while at the White House.

This 10 episode crash course will give students the tools they need to succeed and transition into their first year of college - covering topics ranging from financial aid, to finding mentors, to living on your own for the first time.

The episodic learning playlist features videos from Mrs. Obama, interviews with experts, advice from upperclassmen, and encouraging messages from a panel at Reach Higher's Beating The Odds Summit that includes Mrs. Obama, Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood.

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both Youtube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, Youtube Originals provide an experience that only Youtube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody.





