Yes Studios Hit New Drama THE CHEF Renewed for Season Two

On the heels of the just-aired finale of its critically praised new drama series THE CHEF, YES TV is ordering a second course, officially giving the green light to season 2.

Created by Erez Kavel and Orit Dabush, the 9-episode drama has been a hit in Israel since launching in November, it was the second most watched drama on yesTV this year, following season 3 of global phenomenon Fauda.

The buzzed-about series has also been lauded by critics who mention its "exceptional ingredients - remarkable photography, wonderful actors, sexy theme, impressive location" (Time Out) and "the profound realism in the writing of Erez Kav-El and Orit Dabush, Guy Raz's gorgeous photography, and the excellent performances of [Gal] Toren and [Guri] Alfi" (Yedioth Acharonoth).

THE CHEF comes from Yes Studios and Kastina Communications and follows an unemployed high-tech worker who starts working in THE KITCHEN of a prestigious restaurant run by a brilliant chef, who is struggling to stay relevant and keep his place at the top of Tel- Aviv's ultra-competitive gastronomic world. The series explores toxic masculinity and the fragility of the male ego through the juxtaposition of the two male characters. The new cook is a family man collapsing under the weight of his responsibilities and his humdrum existence, while the chef is single, hedonistic and self-absorbed, seemingly at the top of his game.

The series is produced by Ayelet Imberman and Meny Aviram and stars Gal Toren (Losing Alice), Guri Alfi Aaron, Rotem Sela (The Beauty and the Baker), Yael Elkana, Omer Etzion, Gitit Fischer, and Romi Aboulafia.

Gal Toren, who plays the charismatic chef-owner of the fictional restaurant "Sophia," won the award for Best Lead Performance in a Drama Series at the virtual Berlin TV Series Festival in September for his role in the series. He can currently be seen in Apple TV's + Losing Alice.

THE CHEF was an official selection of three marquee 2020 festivals - including the world premiere at The Zurich Film Festival, Berlin TV Series Festival, and in competition at SerienCamp Festival in Munich. THE CHEF's Cinematographer is Guy Raz, the award-winning DP behind yes Studios' On The Spectrum and Just For Today.