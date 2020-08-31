Yale In Hollywood Presents The Inaugural Yale In Hollywood Fest, A Virtual Film Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Yale in Hollywood will present the inaugural Yale in Hollywood Fest, a virtual film festival, streaming worldwide from December 3 to 5, 2020. The online event will stream three two-hour programming slots, one on each evening from 8 pm to 10 pm, all free to global attendants.

The 2020 Yale in Hollywood Fest will showcase features and short films that include at least one Yale student, alumnus or current staff in the starring, producing, writing or directing chair.

Submissions open September 1, 2020 on Filmfreeway.com. To submit or for more information, please visit: http://www.yaleinhollywoodfest.com.

The 2020 Yale in Hollywood Fest startup crew include filmmaker Quentin Lee as the festival director, Yale alumni Melissa Johnson and Hannah Ruth Earl as features and short films programmer respectively.

Founded and headed by Kevin Winston, Yale in Hollywood is a volunteer run organization based in Los Angeles that connect Yale students and alumni to the global entertainment industry.

