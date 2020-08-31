Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yale In Hollywood Presents The Inaugural Yale In Hollywood Fest, A Virtual Film Festival

Submissions open September 1, 2020 on Filmfreeway.com.

Aug. 31, 2020  

Yale In Hollywood Presents The Inaugural Yale In Hollywood Fest, A Virtual Film Festival

Yale in Hollywood will present the inaugural Yale in Hollywood Fest, a virtual film festival, streaming worldwide from December 3 to 5, 2020. The online event will stream three two-hour programming slots, one on each evening from 8 pm to 10 pm, all free to global attendants.

The 2020 Yale in Hollywood Fest will showcase features and short films that include at least one Yale student, alumnus or current staff in the starring, producing, writing or directing chair.

To submit or for more information, please visit: http://www.yaleinhollywoodfest.com.

The 2020 Yale in Hollywood Fest startup crew include filmmaker Quentin Lee as the festival director, Yale alumni Melissa Johnson and Hannah Ruth Earl as features and short films programmer respectively.

Founded and headed by Kevin Winston, Yale in Hollywood is a volunteer run organization based in Los Angeles that connect Yale students and alumni to the global entertainment industry.

Follow Yale in Hollywood via its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yaleinhollywood/


