YOUR PLACE OR MINE Starring Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Now Streaming on Netflix

The film also stars Take Me Out's Jesse Williams.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Your Place or Mine is now streaming on Netflix.

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years even though they are total opposites. Practical, risk-averse accountant Debbie craves routine and stability with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA; Stylish brand consultant Peter thrives on change in New York City.

When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven't told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Written, directed and produced by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses), the film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell.

Watch the trailer here:



