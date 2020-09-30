YOUNG ROCK Series Sets Leading Cast

The series hails from Dwayne Johnson.

Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu have been cast to play younger versions of Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming NBC comedy series "Young Rock."

Constant plays Johnson at 15; Latukefu plays him between ages 18 and 20.

Stacey Leilua will play Ata Johnson, Dwayne's strong, positive mother. Joseph Lee Anderson plays Dwayne's charismatic and charming father. Finally, Ana Tuisila plays Lia Maivia, Dwayne's sweet grandmother who is a cutthroat, ruthless businesswoman when she needs to be.

"Young Rock" charts Johnson's childhood from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami. It will explore the rollercoaster that has shaped Johnson into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way.

Johnson is an actor and former professional wrestler who's known for playing Maui in "Moana."

