YELLOWSTONE Season Two Premiere Draws 5 Million Total Viewers, Making It Cable's Most-Watched Original Telecast This Summer

With updated L+3 viewing numbers, the season two premiere of Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone continues to break brand and series records, reaching record-high ratings across all key demos. With more than 5 million total viewers tuning in, Yellowstone is the most-watched premiere in the history of the brand (covering both Paramount Network and Spike TV). Total viewers jumped +109% over LSD viewership for the season two premiere and increased +6% from the 2018 series premiere in L+3. Against the competitive landscape, Yellowstone ranks as the most-watched original cable telecast this summer and the highest-rated original cable telecast of the summer among P25-54, M25-54, and M18-49 (excluding sports and news).

The season two premiere recorded a 1.7 rating for P18-49; a 1.79 M18-49 rating; a 1.61 rating among W18-49; a 2.49 rating among P25-54; a 2.67 M25-54 rating; and a 2.31 rating among W25-54. All demo ratings represent significant growth from both the season one premiere and initial LSD ratings for the season two premiere. L+3 ratings for the Yellowstone season two premiere are included below:

· P18-49: 1.7 rating (+49% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +116% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

· M18-49: 1.79 rating (+48% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +101% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

· W18-49: 1.61 rating (+50% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +134% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

· P25-54: 2.5 rating (+47% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +120% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

· M25-54: 2.67 rating (+49% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +109% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

· W25-54: 2.3 rating (+46% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +133% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

For June 19, Yellowstone was the #1 most social cable drama, with 45,000 interactions. On Twitter, the series recorded 20,000 mentions, 10x greater from the series premiere. New episodes air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount Network recently ordered a 10-episode third season of the series. Yellowstone stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar(R)-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario), and John Linson.The impressive cast list for Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Hustonand Gil Birmingham. Neal McDonough joined the cast for season two.

Yellowstone headlines Paramount Network's scripted roster, which also includes the following upcoming projects: Paradise Lost (working title) starring Josh Hartnett; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; and the new Darren Star series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins.

The Paramount Network original drama is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Paramount Network is a premium entertainment destination that pushes the limits of story-telling with bold original scripted and non-scripted series. Inspired by over a century of cinema, Paramount Network is where today's brightest stars bring the experience of the big screen to every screen with stories that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply personal. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Paramount Network has a global reach of 237 million households across 118 countries. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs visit Paramount Network's press site at paramountnetwork.com/press and follow us on Twitter at@ParamountNetPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. Formed by veteran film and television executives David Glasser and David Hutkin in 2019, the studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. Inaugural releases include Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, and the second season of Taylor Sheridan's modern-day western series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.





