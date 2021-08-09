Wyatt Russell Will Star in Podcast Series CLASSIFIED

QCODE, a premium leading content studio and podcast network, TODAY announced that Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will star in and executive produce new action podcast, Classified.

Created by producer/writer/director duo Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (DISTANT, EXTINCTION), Russell will star as "Ivan" alongside Brent Jennings (All American), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Oliver Cooper (Mindhunter), Angela Sarafyan (CAGED), Edwin Hodge (THE TOMORROW WAR), Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter), Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), Eugene Lee Yang (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Spring Bloom) and Kyle Kinane (Paradise PD).

QCODE and Automatik will executive produce Classified along with Russell and Cohen and Halberg, who will also serve as writers and directors for the series.

Classified follows Ivan, who arrives at the mysterious Ravenholm Institute to be treated when Lark, THE VOICE in his head, says he can help Ivan break out. He and Lark then organize the other eclectic patients to escape and take down Doctor Bell, the shadowy woman in charge of their "recovery."

Wyatt Russell can currently be seen in the hit Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Other credits include Julius Avery's Overlord, AMC's LODGE 49 and Netflix's Black Mirror. He is represented by UTA, Narrative and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg - a diverse writing, directing and producing team - are set to have three movies released in 2022: epic sci-fi film, MOONFALL at Lionsgate, starring Halle Berry and directed by Roland Emmerich which releases February 2022; their sci-fi romantic thriller, DISTANT at Amblin directed by Will Speck & Josh Gordon which releases in March 2022 by Universal, and lastly, their sci-fi thriller, IVY at Netflix which releases Q1 of 2022. They are currently writing the horror film, HORRORSCOPE for Screen Gems with Alloy producing. Spenser also wrote the feature film, EXTINCTION, which was released on Netflix in 2018, starring Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan.

Brent Jennings, cast in the role of "Lark", is known for his work in popular feature and television series such as the critically acclaimed AMC drama series Lodge 49, CW's All American, All Rise, the FX/John Singleton drama series Snowfall, and the Oscar nominated feature MONEYBALL. He is represented by Vanguard Management Group and Special Artists Agency.

