World of Wonder Announce 'Squirrel Friends: The Official RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Podcast' Hosted by Loni Love & Alec Mapa

MTV Entertainment Studios TODAY announced new podcast Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast, the official companion podcast for all things RuPaul's Drag Race.

Co-produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, iHeartRadio - the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac - and Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder, the podcast will be hosted by Image and Emmy Award-winning comedian, author, and host Loni Love and actor and comedian Alec Mapa as they recap and react to the latest Drag Race episodes, starting with All Stars Season 7.

Plus, your favorite queens and celebrities from the show stop by to join in on the fun... and spill the tea. You won't want to sashay away. Listen to the trailer below.

Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast is hosted by comedian, author, and host Loni Love (E!'s "Daily Pop," 5-time guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," contestant on "Secret Celebrity Drag Race") and actor and comedian Alec Mapa (guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Doom Patrol," "Welcome to Pine Grove.")

Love said, "Being a super fan of Drag Race, this podcast is a dream come true. I'm so excited to work again with my dear friend, the funny and talented Alec Mapa. Squirrel friends unite!"

Said Mapa, "I am so excited to be working with my friend Loni Love. She's hilarious, smart and has a genuine affection for all things Drag Race!"

The new series launches on Monday, May 23rd on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms, covering the first episode of the brand new season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE All Stars, launching May 20th on Paramount+. New episodes will be released every Monday, covering the season and other key franchise moments in real time.

Listen to the new trailer here: