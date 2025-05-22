William Shatner to Embark on Live 'Wrath of Khan' Tour Beginning This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hollywood legend William Shatner brings an unforgettable night on tour with the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in cities across the US this summer and fall. Join the original Captain James T. Kirk live on stage following a screening of the iconic Star Trek film directed by Nicholas Meyer with a magnificent score by James Horner.

Often considered the best of the six original-cast Star Trek films, and featuring one of the greatest movie villains of all time, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan follows Khan, a genetically enhanced superhuman played by Ricardo Montalban, who returns to seek revenge on now-Admiral Kirk who banished Khan and his followers to a dying planet 15 years earlier. Following a screening of the sci-fi classic, Shatner will take the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his seven decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and –most recently– space-traveler. Fans will have a chance to submit questions for Mr. Shatner to answer as part of his moderated Q&A.

Tickets now on sale including a limited number of VIP upgrades to enhance your evening by adding a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner or both a photo opportunity and an autographed tour poster. Don’t miss your chance to see a one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved figures in this thrill-of-a-lifetime event. Produced by Mills Entertainment. Tickets are now on sale at williamshatnertour.com/

WILLIAM SHATNER - WRATH OF KHAN TOUR

7/30 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

7/31 - Houston TX @ House of Blues

8/1 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

8/2 - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

8/3 - Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

11/12 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

11/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

11/14 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

11/15 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

11/16 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

Tickets and info at williamshatnertour.com/

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” in the television series Star Trek, a show that spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. He’s won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

His love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album Has Been and his most recent album, Bill. Wiiliam Shatner’s book, Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, appeared on the NY Times Bestseller list, and his newest book, Boldly Go, was released in October 2022. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He and his wife, Elizabeth, and three married children live in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Jason Shook

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 12% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds