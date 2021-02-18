William Hurt, Maude Apatow and More Join the Cast of AMC's PANTHEON

AMC announced today at the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour the addition of William Hurt (Black Widow, Goliath), Maude Apatow (Euphoria, The King of Staten Island), Corey Stoll (Billions, Ant-Man) and Lara Pulver (The Angel of Darkness, Sherlock) to the cast of its first-ever animated, primetime drama Pantheon. AMC Studios also announced that it has entered into an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with series creator and showrunner Craig Silverstein (Turn, Nikita, Terra Nova) to develop and produce new series for AMC Networks' Entertainment Group as well as other content companies.

Based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the 'Cloud,' Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an "Uploaded Intelligence" or "UI," but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Hurt will voice legendary genius billionaire Stephen Holstrom and Apatow will voice Maddie's new friend, Justine. Stoll and Pulver will voice various roles throughout the series. Previously announced cast include Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.

In addition to Silverstein, Liu serves as consulting producer with Titmouse Inc. animation studio attached. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of the speculative fiction series consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

"Craig is simply an incredible talent and we're thrilled to further our partnership with someone who has been an appreciated member of the AMC Networks family for some time," shared Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. "His brilliant work and writing have introduced viewers to truly unique worlds, anchored by compelling characters and told with an original voice, and Pantheon is no exception. We're excited to work with him across our first-ever animated series and, hopefully, more projects to come."

"I couldn't be happier to continue the creative partnership I have enjoyed with my AMC Networks and AMC Studios family," said Silverstein. "It truly does feel like being part of a family, especially during this past year where we've been joining our homes together in virtual space. AMCN's commitment to deliver bold, brave, and entertaining stories to a wide audience is evident in their support for Pantheon, which breaks new ground as one of television's first adult-animated hourlong dramas. I am excited to see what other new worlds we will create together."

Craig Silverstein was creator and showrunner of the Revolutionary War drama Turn: Washington's Spies for AMC Networks. Prior to that, he was creator/showrunner of the CW spy thriller Nikita, as well as co-creator and executive producer on the Steven Spielberg-produced dinosaur drama Terra Nova. Silverstein created the FOX series Standoff, and served as writer-producer on other series including Bones, K-Ville, Drive, The Inside, as well as USA networks/SyFy series The Dead Zone and The Invisible Man. Silverstein is represented by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman.

