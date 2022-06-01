Will Arnett to Star in New Peacock Comedy Series TWISTED METAL

Peacock announced TODAY that Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville) will star and voice iconic main character "Sweet Tooth" in the new action-comedy series TWISTED METAL, a live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon, and will also executive produce.

Arnett will voice "Sweet Tooth," a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is also starring and executive producing. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to co-star opposite Mackie, alongside Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and recurring guest star Neve Campbell (Scream 5, Clouds).

Will Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue (Murderville) secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, are also set to executive produce.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the live-action comedy from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.