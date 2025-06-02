West End Alum Marcos James Lands Leading Roles in Two Upcoming TV Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor Marcos James, the West End alum who is best known as White Rat in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has landed leading roles in two forthcoming television projects.

The Jamaican-born James will play the pivotal role of fictional religious minister and book author ‘Pastor Mac’ Smith-Cage in the eagerly anticipated docuseries The Religion Business, directed by two-time Emmy winner Nathan Apffel (TV series Fins). The seven-part series premieres on Amazon and Apple TV on July 10.

Over its seven episodes, The Religion Business takes both a dramatized and documentary style look at the impact of religion across the globe. It focuses on the teachings of the Christian church and how varying religious bodies practicing the Christian faith have been impacted by the increasing profitability of religion. As such, the production is comprised of real-life documented sequences as well as scripted scenes inspired by factual events.

James has also wrapped production on the action thriller Cabin Pressure, a made-for-television film directed by Peter Sullivan (The Sandman, Netflix’s The Merry Gentlemen). Cabin Pressure is expected to hit television screens later in 2025 on a soon-to-be-announced platform.

James' other credits also include major roles in films such as My Mate Is A Vampire, the UK indie features Reunion and Number 203. Onstage, he appeared in the West End productions of The Lion KING and Aida, along with the epic British stage production The Mahabharata.

Photo credit: Joel Harold

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds