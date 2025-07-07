Wes Anderson's THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME Coming to Digital Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Focus Features’ The Phoenician Scheme will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent at home tomorrow, July 8, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Viewers can go behind the scenes with never-before-seen bonus content, including featurettes with the cast and dive deeper into Anderson’s signature visual style.

The movie will be available to purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere. The film will also debut on 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ on July 29, 2025.

The Phoenician Scheme follows Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda (Benicio del Toro; Sicario) – ruthless, unscrupulous, one of the richest men in Europe – who is constantly fighting for his life. During the final stages of a vast, decades-long, career-defining business project, Korda survives a sixth assassination attempt and must appoint a successor: his long-estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton; Shadows) – a nun. With personal tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) in tow, the trio set off on a globetrotting adventure to achieve Korda’s epic mission.

The comedy also boasts a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Mathieu Amalric (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch), Hope Davis (American Splendor), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Bonus Features

Behind THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME The Cast The Airplane Marseille Bob’s Zsa-zsa’s World



Watch the trailer below: