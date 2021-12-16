We TV Announces New MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION Cast

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet head to MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP to face the music.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return this season to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish's unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back into reality. Added to the mix is Judge Toler who brings her tough love approach to lay down the law. But when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

"Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company.

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.