Watch T-Pain & Jhené Aiko on MADE FROM SCRATCH

On this two-part episode of Made From Scratch, T-Pain and his mom Aliyah make his childhood favorite, Mama's Beef Pie. Too bad he can't eat it, he's on a seven day liquid cleanse. Will he break? They talk about the origin of his unique sound and share intimate family photos. Then, Jhené Aiko and her mom Christina make vegan tacos and talk about their Fusion of backgrounds and cultures and the strong line of female influencers in their family. Plus, her interest in acting, and writing her own roles. Grab a seat at the table as these artists share their personal stories and the special meaning behind their menu. Made From Scratch airs Tuesdays at 11:00 pm, ET/PT on FUSE.

Made From Scratch is the appetizing new, weekly series that serves up a candid look into the lives of our favorite artists as they prepare their most-loved childhood dishes with THE FAMILY who knows them best. Viewers get to go home with an artist and watch them participate as a loved one preps a favorite home-cooked meal that the artist has craved while on the road.

Artists recently featured on the series include Ally Brooke, A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, DaniLeigh, Saweetie, Dave East, Rick Ross, Vic Mensa, and others. The series was shot in kitchens from Atlanta and New Jersey to San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Watch the episode here:





