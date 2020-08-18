Watch: New Clip from BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Watch the new "Future" Clip HERE

Orion Pictures has released a new clip from BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC. When Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are visited by an emissary from the future, Kelly (Kristen Schaal), they don't know what to expect - and neither do their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine). Whoa!

In addition, Orion Pictures has released a set of BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Zoom backgrounds to make your video calls most triumphant! Download the Zoom backgrounds HERE: https://billandted3.com/wallpapers/zoom

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28, 2020.

