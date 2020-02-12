Watch DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Documentary Today

Highlighting unique voices that aren't heard in the mainstream, the legendary shoe brand Dr. Martens has premiered the latest episode of its first-ever Dr. Martens Presents Music & Film Series. The new installment features the ferocious, femme-fueled foursome DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, who deliver relentless garage rock grooves with post-punk intensity.

In the documentary shot on location throughout Los Angeles with director Erik Rojas, DEATH VALLEY GIRLS describe how they got their start with Burger Records in L.A., eventually signed to the renowned indie label Suicide Squeeze, and grew into the formidable indie rock powerhouse they are today.

"Making music and being in a band is like a religious conviction," explains vocalist Bonnie Bloomgarden. "We are nomads for most of the year, and a gang, and that's the way we like it! When you travel around spreading the good word of rock and roll you are like a missionary. People want to be part of something bigger, something to believe in, and to be entertained, especially now. We are lucky to spread the feeling of community and celebration and we're also lucky that people want to come out and do that with us."

Watch and share the new DEATH VALLEY GIRLS documentary and artist Q&A from Dr. Martens, up on LOUDWIRE.com today, below.

Photo Credit: Dr. Martens





Related Articles View More TV Stories