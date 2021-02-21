WPRB Classical Discoveries Presents Its 18th Annual Month Long Tribute To Women Composers

Since May 1997, Marvin Rosen, pianist, music educator and producer has been radio host of the ASCAP Award winning weekly program Classical Discoveries on WPRB. Host Marvin Rosen celebrates new music and living composers all year long.

"Classical Discoveries" is a unique radio program featuring rarely heard selections from all periods with an emphasis on the very old and the very new. It is truly amazing how much worthwhile early and new music is available, but rarely, if ever, played on other radio stations. If you are tired of the Bach Brandenburg Concertos, don't worry; you will never hear them on this program.

Having total freedom to choose his own programs, Marvin Rosen rejects all rules that are followed by many classical radio stations. He has created a treasure chest full of special broadcasts with playlists which would be hard to match. The 18th annual "In Praise of Woman" is one of these special events.

In Praise of Woman this year will air 7:00-10:00am on 5 consecutive Wednesdays WPRB @ 103.3FM or http://www.classicaldiscoveries.org/ starting on February 24, and will continue on March 3, March 10, March 17, and March 24. Each program will include between 15 and 20 women composers from all over the world and March 10 will be devoted to American Women Composers.

Each program will be archived for 2 weeks at: http://www.classicaldiscoveries.org/index_in_praise_of_woman_2021_temporary_file.html.

Here is a small sample of female composers included in the upcoming episodes of Classical Discoveries In Praise of Women: