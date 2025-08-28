WORDS + MUSIC Series Coming to MGM+ with John Legend, Alanis Morissette, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MGM+ has greenlit Words + Music, a new music docuseries based on Audible’s audio series of the same name. The series will premiere on November 30th and feature Elvis Costello, nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, 13-time Grammy winner John Legend, and seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette. The series is produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Audible.

Words + Music will feature iconic artists sharing stories about songs pivotal to their careers, followed by all-new performances of those songs either solo or with a band. The visual adaptation will be shot on Amazon MGM Studio’s volume stage, allowing the creation of visual narratives that complement each artist's storytelling.

Audible’s Words + Music audio series fuses music and storytelling, allowing artists to express themselves and connect with listeners. With more than 40 installments, Audible’s Words + Music slate boasts a roster of musicians including Usher, Mariah Carey, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma, James Taylor, Sting, Chuck D, Brandy, George Clinton, and more. For more information on Words + Music, please visit here.

About Elvis Costello

Born in London and raised there and in Liverpool, D.P. MacManus later came to be known as “Elvis Costello,” a writer and part-time musician who made a number of records in the 20th century, some of which are still remembered today. He has been performing in public for over fifty years. Starting out in 1977 with his band The Attractions, he has played for the last 23 years with The Imposters. Making his debut in 1977 with the Stiff Records release My Aim Is True, Costello’s recording catalogue now runs to more than thirty-five titles, including Get Happy, Imperial Bedroom, KING of America, All This Useless Beauty, North, National Ransom, Wise Up Ghost with The Roots, Hey Clockface, and his most recent album with The Imposters, The Boy Named If.

About Sheryl Crow

Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.

About John Legend

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy® Awards, an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony® Award and four Emmy® Awards, among others. Legend has released eleven albums over the course of his career: Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Wake Up! (with The Roots) (2010), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas (2018), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023) and My Favorite Dream (2024).. Legend recently wrapped coaching Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice and will return to the red chair for Season 29.

About Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette's music and performances have earned critical praise and seven Grammy Awards. Morissette's 1995 album JAGGED LITTLE PILL was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid activist and advocate, focusing on female empowerment as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wholeness. In 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was subsequently nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. In 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews.

Sheryl Crow Photo Credit: Dove Shore

John Legend Photo Credit: Guy Aroch

Elvis Costello Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

Alanis Morissette Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez