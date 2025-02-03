WOLF MAN Comes to Digital Tomorrow, Blu-ray Release Set for March

The home release of WOLF MAN contains over 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes content.
Leigh Whannell brings a dark new twist to one of Universal’s most iconic monsters in WOLF MAN, available to own or rent on Digital February 4, 2025 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD March 18, 2025 from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
The release of WOLF MAN contains over 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes content, including a peek at the terrifying Wolf Man transformation, breakdowns of scenes from the film, and more. WOLF MAN is directed by horror-acclaimed filmmaker Leigh Whannell, and stars Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes At Night), Julia Garner (“Ozark”, “Inventing Anna”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Matilda Firth (“Hullraisers”), Ben Prendergast (“The Sojourn Audio Drama”) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).
From Blumhouse and the director of The Invisible Man comes a modern take on the classic monster story, WOLF MAN. Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing THE FAMILY to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake’s injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within.
