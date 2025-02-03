WOLF MAN Comes to Digital Tomorrow, Blu-ray Release Set for March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leigh Whannell brings a dark new twist to one of Universal’s most iconic monsters in WOLF MAN, available to own or rent on Digital February 4, 2025 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD March 18, 2025 from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The release of WOLF MAN contains over 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes content, including a peek at the terrifying Wolf Man transformation, breakdowns of scenes from the film, and more. WOLF MAN is directed by horror-acclaimed filmmaker Leigh Whannell, and stars Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes At Night), Julia Garner (“Ozark”, “Inventing Anna”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Matilda Firth (“Hullraisers”), Ben Prendergast (“The Sojourn Audio Drama”) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).

From Blumhouse and the director of The Invisible Man comes a modern take on the classic monster story, WOLF MAN. Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing THE FAMILY to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake’s injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within.

BONUS FEATURES

UNLEASHING A NEW MONSTER – Explore Leigh Whannell’s dark and gritty take on one of horror’s most iconic monsters. Learn what inspired the visionary director to create this tragic tale of family, loss, and a night of absolute terror.

DESIGNING WOLF MAN – Director Leigh Whannell and prosthetic designer Arjen Tuiten, set out to create a Wolf Man unlike any seen before. Take a closer look at the conceptual designs, sculptures and prosthetic make-up that aided in the creation of a monster that stays with you long after the credits roll.

HANDS ON HORROR – Strap in for a breakdown of the film’s most thrilling action sequences. Cast and crew discuss how practical effects enabled them to capture raw and realistic performances of the most terrifying, heart-pounding scenes in the film.

NIGHTMARES AND SOUNDSCAPES – Transition into Blake’s perspective and witness the world through the eyes of an animal. Learn how sound design and VFX came together to highlight the enhanced hearing, vision, and complete abandonment of humanity that materialized during the transformation from Man to Wolf.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER LEIGH WHANNELL

Comments