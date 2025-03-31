WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Renewed for Season Two at Disney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the continuation of Disney's award-winning series Wizards of Waverly Place, has been renewed for a second season. Premiering on Disney Channel, Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand, the new season begins production next month in Los Angeles. All episodes of season one are now streaming on Disney+.

The first episode of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” was Disney Channel’s most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+, driving 3.2 million views globally in the first 12 days. The premiere episode was also posted to Disney Channel YouTube and has amassed over 2.3 million views and 320 thousand hours to date. On social media, the series has generated more than 294 million total impressions and 23+ million engagements across the show handles, as well as the Disney Channel and Disney+ accounts, on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook as of March 28, 2025.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo). Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez and Henrie. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald.

Photo Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

