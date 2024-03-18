WISH to Stream on Disney+ Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is coming to Disney+.

The animated movie musical is officially coming to Disney+ on April 3, Variety reports. It is already available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

"Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, KING Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.

With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger.