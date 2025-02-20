WILLIAM TELL Adventure Film Lands U.S. Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was previously announced that Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Nick Hamm’s resistance epic, William Tell. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release the film in U.S. theaters on April 4, 2025.

The medieval action-drama stars Claes Bang (The Square, Dracula), Connor Swindells (Barbie, Sex Education, Emma), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson, Extraction), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Ellie Bamber (Moss & Freud, Nocturnal Animals), Rafe Spall (Life of Pi, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short) and Emily Beecham (The Interpreter, Little Joe), with Academy-Award winner Ben Kingsley and Academy-Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones, The Age of Innocence, The Wife). The film is written and directed by Nick Hamm.

Inspired by the legendary tale, Claes Bang takes on the role of William Tell, a noble huntsman whose peaceful life is shattered when the ruthless Austrian Empire invades his homeland of Switzerland. Unwilling to bend the knee before his country's oppressors, William Tell is thrust into a perilous trial, one that draws him and his family into the epicenter of a REVOLUTION that will shape the destiny of his nation.

Nick Hamm is a BAFTA-award winning director who began his career as resident director for the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has directed highly successful feature films for Miramax, Film 4, Pathé and Lionsgate. His track records include Driven, which was selected as the closing film at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s White Lines and The Journey which premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. The film is produced by Piers Tempest (The Wife, Emily) and Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich (Gigi & Nate). Watch the trailer for William Tell below.

