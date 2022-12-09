Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS Starring Woody Harrelson And Justin Theroux to Premiere on HBO in March

Dec. 09, 2022  

From Emmy® winner David Mandel (HBO's "Veep") and starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, the five-episode limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS debuts March 2023 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS tells the story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

The series stars Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard "Macho" Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio "Villo" Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio "Muscolito" Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil "Bud" Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell)

Directed and executive produced by David Mandel; created, written and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck; executive produced by Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson, Len Amato, and Ruben Fleischer.

An HBO co-production with wiip with executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal and Nne Ebong. Based in part on public records and the book "Integrity" by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

